JOHN SMEATON - THE JURY TEAM

John Smeaton became a worldwide celebrity after tackling one of the Glasgow Airport bombers while working as a baggage handler and famously declared in an interview afterwards: "Glasgow doesn't accept this. This is Glasgow; we'll set aboot ye."Since the incident, Mr Smeaton said he takes a keen interest in politics. He has retrained in fisheries management.He was born in Glasgow and his mother worked in the constituency for many years.The Jury Team, which was founded earlier this year by the former director-general of the Conservative Party, Sir Paul Judge, backs independent candidates who stand for public office.